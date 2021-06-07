ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
South Korea stocks slip from near all-time high on profit-taking

  • Foreigners were net sellers of 226.7 billion won ($204.09 million) worth of shares on the main board.
Reuters 07 Jun 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares slipped on Monday, as investors booked profits after they surged to near an all-time high earlier in the session on strong US jobs data over the weekend. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

The benchmark KOSPI fell 4.25 points, or 0.13%, to 3,235.83 as of 0224 GMT, after gaining as much as 0.75% in early trade, just notches below an intraday record high of 3,266.23.

Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.61% and peer SK Hynix slid 0.39%, while battery maker LG Chem fell 0.12% and internet giant Naver rose 0.56%.

Foreigners were net sellers of 226.7 billion won ($204.09 million) worth of shares on the main board.

"Foreign investors' inflow is very limited despite strong (US) data it looks like profit-taking as the KOSPI trading level is near its all-time high," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

The won was quoted at 1,111.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.48% higher than its previous close at 1,116.5.

In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds inched up 0.03 points to 110.77.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 1.205%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.9 basis points to 2.144%.

