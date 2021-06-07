ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Euro 2020 set to capture continent's attention but pandemic challenges remain

  • Ronaldo is 36 now but is still going strong and is supported by outstanding talents like Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.
AFP 07 Jun 2021

PARIS: The Covid-19 pandemic was responsible for its postponement but, with the health situation on the continent gradually improving, the delayed Euro 2020 finally kicks off on Friday in Rome when Italy host Turkey while Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal prepare to defend the title they won in France five years ago.

When the action gets underway in front of a planned 16,000 fans at a quarter-full Stadio Olimpico the overhelming feeling for European football's governing body UEFA will be of relief following the unprecedented decision to put the tournament on hold last year.

This time the month-long competition -- being staged for the first time in 11 cities across Europe rather than in just one or two host countries -- will focus the attention of the continent as it begins to open up for its summer season, with coronavirus infection rates dropping and vaccinations picking up pace.

Yet challenges remain, especially after UEFA chose to stick with the pan-European format.

Dublin and Bilbao were dropped from the list of host cities after refusing to give guarantees over spectator numbers, but Seville stepped in for the latter while Dublin's games went to London and Saint-Petersburg.

The remaining venues -- Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Saint-Petersburg and Seville -- have all confirmed fans will be allowed to fill between 25 and 100 percent of capacity, with the exception of Munich, which said it aims to host at least 14,500 fans at the Allianz Arena.

While the threat of more contagious variants remains, Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter said in April there had been "no promises, of any kind, to guarantee spectators".

'Europe is back'

Despite it all, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has been bullish, insisting Euro 2020 will be safe.

"It will be the perfect opportunity to show the world that Europe is adapting. Europe is alive and celebrating life. Europe is back," he said recently.

The clearest illustration of that is set to come from Budapest, where the brand-new, 68,000-seat Puskas Arena will be packed to capacity.

Hungary claims its swift vaccine rollout, partly thanks to its use of Chinese and Russian vaccines alone among European Union members, means the games -- including France against Portugal on June 23 -- will be safe.

The fact Prime Minister Viktor Orban is football mad has helped. "We have beaten the third wave," Orban said recently.

Busquets blow for Spain

Nevertheless, the pandemic is not over, and coronavirus continues to cast its shadow.

Organisers have made it clear that no travel exemptions are being granted for ticket holders, meaning those entering countries from abroad could have to quarantine on arrival.

Concerns over possible virus clusters led to UEFA allowing nations to name expanded squads of 26 players.

On Sunday, Spain captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for Covid-19 and left their training base. Busquets faces 10 days in quarantine, ruling him out of Spain's opening game against Sweden in Seville on June 14.

It comes after the Netherlands dropped goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from their squad because of a positive test.

"We don't know how long it will take until he is 100 percent fit again. I don't want to take any risks in that respect," Dutch coach Frank de Boer said.

Luck when it comes to Covid-19 but also injuries at the end of a long season could prove crucial in determining who goes all the way to the final week in London -- Wembley is the venue for both semi-finals as well as the final on Sunday, July 11.

Portugal are hoping to emulate neighbours Spain's success in 2008 and 2012 and successfully defend the title they won at Euro 2016.

Ronaldo is 36 now but is still going strong and is supported by outstanding talents like Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.

They are in the same group as Germany as well as France, the World Cup holders who are hoping to repeat their achievement of two decades ago, when they went to Euro 2000 as world champions and added the European title.

Les Bleus have Karim Benzema back after a long international exile and they look a fearsome proposition as they target a tournament double.

England have the carrot of knowing both semi-finals and the final will be played at home, while Belgium are the top-ranked team in the world and Italy as well as the Netherlands are eager to impress after failing to qualify for recent tournaments.

Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Viktor Orban UEFA Karim Benzema Bruno Fernandes Amsterdam London Wembley Arena Puskas Arena Aleksander Ceferin

Euro 2020 set to capture continent's attention but pandemic challenges remain

Timeline of major train accidents in Pakistan since 2015

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio falls

Pakistan considers cut in import taxes for economic growth

Business hours in Sindh extended to 8pm

Pakistan's Abhi raises $2m in seed investment

Pressure on CIA as US withdrawal nears: NYT

Islamabad defends its interior Sindh initiative

Countries get bankrupted by corrupt heads: PM

Export promotion scheme: FBR for allowing 30pc local sales

Intensity of third wave declining

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters