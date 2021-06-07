World
Mexico ruling party loses absolute majority in lower house: initial results
- Lopez Obrador's Morena party is set to take between 190 and 203 of the 500 seats.
07 Jun 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's party has lost its absolute majority in the lower house of Congress, according to initial results from Sunday's legislative elections.
Lopez Obrador's Morena party is set to take between 190 and 203 of the 500 seats, the National Electoral Institute said, though it could still secure an absolute majority with its allies.
