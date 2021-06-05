ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
Agriculture under the govt spotlight — I

Engr. Ainul Abedin 05 Jun 2021

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council had a great opportunity to correct its approach more than two decades back and learn how to economize use of water and yet get better results when Pakistan’s sincere friend Marhoom Sheikh Zayed Al-Nahyan (May Allah SWT bless him) had invited Pakistan Agriculture Research Council to send two ‘engineers” to Rahimyar Khan Palace (with full pay and free boarding/lodging to be arranged by him) to study and learn drip irrigation which produces better results in kinnow trees (and other similar applications) at only 10 percent water usage in comparison to the “normal” flood irrigation being presently used all over the country.

The “perfectionist” that Sheikh Zayed was, he had ordered a “mirror image” of existing kinnow plantation on one side of the long palace road with plantation on the other side, totally on our designed drip irrigation system.

(To be continued tomorrow)

Engr. Ainul Abedin (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Engr. Ainul Abedin

Agriculture under the govt spotlight — I

