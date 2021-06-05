Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 3.58pc

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 positivity rate in Pakistan has dropped to 3.58 percent, which is the lowest since February 27, when it was recorded at 3.2 percent.

According to latest statistics provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), on Thursday 52,859 coronavirus tests were carried out and 1,893 positive cases were recorded at a positivity rate of 3.58 percent.

The NCOC further stated that in the past 24 hours, 83 people lost their lives to Covid-19.

The total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country so far stands at 21,105, while the total number of cases is 928,588.

Meanwhile, 856,005 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The country is reporting a decline in coronavirus cases amid the deadly third wave that has wreaked havoc; however, Sindh is still reporting a spike in cases.

Pakistan has reported 3,431 Covid-19 recoveries during the last 24 hours taking the nationwide recoveries’ tally to 856,005 with a recovery rate of 92.2 per cent.

Punjab reported 401 Covid-19 cases and 52 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the provincial infection tally to 341,390 and the death toll is 10,184.

Sindh reported 937 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial infections tally to 321,425.

Sindh also reported 16 more Covid-19 deaths taking the death toll to 5,089.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) has recorded 296 coronavirus cases taking the provincial tally to 133,746.

The KPK also reported 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, which took the provincial death toll to 4,125, since the pandemic outbreak.

Balochistan reported 106 new coronavirus cases and two deaths over the past 24 hours.

The total case tally in the province has reached 25,476 and the death toll is 287.

Islamabad reported 94 cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours taking the Covid-19 infection tally to 81,540, and the death toll stands at 763.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported 44 cases and one death in the past 24 hours taking the cases tally to 19,388 and the death toll to 550 since the pandemic outbreak.

Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) reported 15 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths taking the cases tally to 5,623.

The death toll stands at 107.

According to the Covid-19 vaccination figures issued by the NCOC Vaccine the country within past 24 hours administered 255,121 vaccines across Pakistan taking the national tally to 8,518,924, since the vaccination drive was started of which 2,174,169 are fully vaccinated.

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has directed all heads of Islamabad Model School/Colleges (Boys/Girls) in urban and rural areas to resume physical classes in staggered manner from Monday (June 7th).

In a letter issued by the FDE, on Friday, it is stated that in pursuant to decision taken at the NCOC, the Area Education Officers and heads of institutions are directed to resume their educational activities for classes I-VIII and BS/ADP in addition to already ongoing SSC and HSSC classes.

