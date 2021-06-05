Rs80m distributed among victims of housing scheme

LAHORE: The Lahore police on Friday distributed cheques worth over Rs 80 million among the affectees of a private housing scheme situated at Ferozepur Road, Kahna.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar during a ceremony held at his office handed over the cheques to 60 victims of Pearl Garden Housing Society. Senior police officers including DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SP Operations Model Town Division Dost Muhammad and SP Investigation Model Town Asim Iftikhar also attended the event.

A police spokesperson said the affectees had appeared before the CCPO in an open court a few months ago and lodged their complaints against the fraud being done with more than 118 persons in the name of sale of plots amounting to Rs 90.5 million by the owner of the housing society, Imran Bajwa, who befooled and looted the savings of poor and middle class citizens.

