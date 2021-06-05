New finance bill: MQM-P assures PM of support

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), on Friday, shared their recommendations regarding the upcoming budget and assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of their full support for the new finance bill.

The assurance was made by an MQM-P delegation in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The MQM delegation led by Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq also apprised the Prime Minister about the issues faced by Karachiites.

Haq said that the people of Karachi are facing a myriad of issues despite assurance from the federal government. He requested the Prime Minister to fulfil his promises made with the people of the port city.

The MQM delegation said that development projects in the city needs to be undertaken on war footings as people have pinned high hopes on both the PTI and the MQM.

They also briefed the Prime Minister about the development projects needed in Karachi and Hyderabad. The meeting also discussed issues being faced by the PTI-MQM alliance.

The Prime Minister assured the MQM delegation that all their genuine issues would be resolved. He said that the development of the port city has always been the top-most priority of his government and all out efforts would be made to put the city back on track.

He said that past regime especially the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which had been ruling the city for the last over one decade, has “destroyed the city”, adding the day is not far when Karachi would get back its lost glory.

The MQM-Pakistan delegation included Senator Faisal Subzwari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Javed Hanif, Amir Khan, former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar, and Kunwar Naveed Jameel. The meeting was also attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

