ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

New finance bill: MQM-P assures PM of support

Recorder Report 05 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), on Friday, shared their recommendations regarding the upcoming budget and assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of their full support for the new finance bill.

The assurance was made by an MQM-P delegation in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The MQM delegation led by Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq also apprised the Prime Minister about the issues faced by Karachiites.

Haq said that the people of Karachi are facing a myriad of issues despite assurance from the federal government. He requested the Prime Minister to fulfil his promises made with the people of the port city.

The MQM delegation said that development projects in the city needs to be undertaken on war footings as people have pinned high hopes on both the PTI and the MQM.

They also briefed the Prime Minister about the development projects needed in Karachi and Hyderabad. The meeting also discussed issues being faced by the PTI-MQM alliance.

The Prime Minister assured the MQM delegation that all their genuine issues would be resolved. He said that the development of the port city has always been the top-most priority of his government and all out efforts would be made to put the city back on track.

He said that past regime especially the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which had been ruling the city for the last over one decade, has “destroyed the city”, adding the day is not far when Karachi would get back its lost glory.

The MQM-Pakistan delegation included Senator Faisal Subzwari, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Javed Hanif, Amir Khan, former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar, and Kunwar Naveed Jameel. The meeting was also attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTI Imran Khan Aminul Haq Karachiites MQMP

New finance bill: MQM-P assures PM of support

Joint statement issued: Islamabad, Beijing, Kabul reaffirm to deepen co-op under BRI

FATF challenges: ‘Significant’ progress achieved, claims govt

Pakistan ready for talks if given Kashmir roadmap

Circular debt may hit Rs2.7trn mark

Shehbaz paints pretty grim picture of state of economy

Razak says exports to cross $30bn mark in FY21

Adjustments in KE’s tariff approved by Nepra

SPI down 0.61pc WoW

20 IPPs paid Rs89.2bn

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Tarin directs finalisation of institutional framework of funding

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.