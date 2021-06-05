MS, MPhil degree programs: SU to offer department-wise entrance tests

HYDERABAD: Amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Sindh especially in Hyderabad, the Sindh University administration has decided to take department-wise entry tests for admissions to MS and M Phil programs for the academic year 2021. This decision was taken in a level meeting held under the chair of Sindh University Vice Chancellor Prof Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro here on Friday.

In the meeting, a moderation committee was constituted to conduct the entrance test for enrollments to MS/M Phil degree programs in a translucent manner. The concerned dean of faculty, chairman / director of the relevant department and a senior professor would be the part of committee who will be authorized to finalize the question paper for the M Phil entrance test.

The house allowed the PhD teachers of different SU campuses to become guides / supervisors of M Phil and PhD scholars at Allama I I Qazi Campus but it linked their supervision with the consent of the heads of respective departments.

The meeting also discussed the existing and revised fee structure of MS / M Phil and PhD and decided to get its solution through a high level 6-member committee.

