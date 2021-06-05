ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil hits two-year high on OPEC+ discipline, demand hopes

Reuters 05 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Oil extended gains on Friday, topping $72 a barrel for the first time since 2019, as OPEC+ supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about patchy Covid-19 vaccination rollout around the globe.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies on Tuesday said they would stick to agreed supply restraints. A weekly supply report on Thursday showed US crude inventories dropped more than expected last week.

Oil extended gains after US jobs figures showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 559,000 jobs last month. The US dollar weakened after the report, making oil cheaper for holders of other currencies and lending support to oil prices.

Brent crude was up 29 cents, or 0.4%, at $71.60 a barrel by 11:12 a.m. (1512 GMT), after earlier touching $72.17, its highest since May 2019.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 51 cents, or 0.7%, at $69.32, and earlier hit $69.76, its highest since October 2018.

“After much dilly-dallying, Brent appears to have found a new home above $70,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “Summer and the reopening of the global economy is bullish for oil demand in the second half of the year.”

Brent was on track for a weekly gain of more than 2.5% and US crude headed for a 4% rise. It is the second week of gains for both contracts. Also boosting oil this week was a slowdown in talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear programme, which reduced expectations of a return of Iranian oil supply.

“Energy markets are locked in on Iran nuclear talks that should pick up next week,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA said.

“The fifth round of negotiations will heat up next week and that should keep oil prices supported as Tehran will stick to their red lines for restoring the nuclear deal.”

Meanwhile, US crude output is likely to grow more slowly than previously expected as shale producers have added only a limited number of extra rigs and production, opting to push for higher prices and profits instead. Baker Hughes’ weekly rig count is due at about 1 p.m.

While rising demand and the fast pace of vaccinations in countries such as the United States have boosted oil, a slower inoculation rollout and high infections in the likes of Brazil and India are hitting demand in high-growth oil markets.

“Not every country in the world is on a full recovery mode yet, but at the moment no hiccup seems able to reverse the bullish momentum ushered in by strong summer demand,” Rystad Energy’s oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said.

OPEC+ COVID19 Oil covid vaccine oil price us jobs Stephen Brennock

Oil hits two-year high on OPEC+ discipline, demand hopes

Joint statement issued: Islamabad, Beijing, Kabul reaffirm to deepen co-op under BRI

FATF challenges: ‘Significant’ progress achieved, claims govt

Pakistan ready for talks if given Kashmir roadmap

Circular debt may hit Rs2.7trn mark

Shehbaz paints pretty grim picture of state of economy

Razak says exports to cross $30bn mark in FY21

Adjustments in KE’s tariff approved by Nepra

SPI down 0.61pc WoW

20 IPPs paid Rs89.2bn

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Tarin directs finalisation of institutional framework of funding

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.