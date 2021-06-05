KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (June 4, 2021).

=================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =================================================================================== Arif Habib Ltd. Aisha Steel Mills 10,000,000 25.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 25.30 Arif Habib Ltd. Al Shaheer Corp. 100,000 17.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 17.00 JS Global Cap. Engro Fertilizers 100 72.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 72.50 Seven Star Sec. International Steels 5,000 93.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 93.00 ASDA Sec. Khyber Tobacco 9,400 685.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,400 685.15 Pearl Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 2,700,000 47.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,700,000 47.05 Topline Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 50,000 15.88 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 15.88 D.J.M. Sec. National Bank Pak. 2,150,000 42.51 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,150,000 42.51 Fortune Sec. P.T.C.L.A 3,500,000 10.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500,000 10.75 Seven Star Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 21,000 178.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,000 178.00 =================================================================================== Total Turnover 18,535,500 ===================================================================================

