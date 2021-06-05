Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
05 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (June 4, 2021).
===================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===================================================================================
Arif Habib Ltd. Aisha Steel Mills 10,000,000 25.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 25.30
Arif Habib Ltd. Al Shaheer Corp. 100,000 17.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 17.00
JS Global Cap. Engro Fertilizers 100 72.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 72.50
Seven Star Sec. International Steels 5,000 93.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 93.00
ASDA Sec. Khyber Tobacco 9,400 685.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,400 685.15
Pearl Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 2,700,000 47.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,700,000 47.05
Topline Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 50,000 15.88
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 15.88
D.J.M. Sec. National Bank Pak. 2,150,000 42.51
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,150,000 42.51
Fortune Sec. P.T.C.L.A 3,500,000 10.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500,000 10.75
Seven Star Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 21,000 178.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,000 178.00
===================================================================================
Total Turnover 18,535,500
===================================================================================
