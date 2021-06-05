KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (June 4, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 154.68 154.58 154.39 154.19 153.97 153.72 153.44 EUR 187.45 187.40 187.28 187.15 186.99 186.79 186.57 GBP 218.10 217.97 217.71 217.43 217.11 216.77 216.38 ===========================================================================

