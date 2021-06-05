Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (June 4, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 156.85 153.25 GBP 221.18 216.09 EUR 190.04 185.68 JPY 1.4233 1.3906 SAR 41.87 40.82 AED 42.71 41.71 =================================

