Currency notes: exchange rates
05 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (June 4, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 156.85 153.25
GBP 221.18 216.09
EUR 190.04 185.68
JPY 1.4233 1.3906
SAR 41.87 40.82
AED 42.71 41.71
=================================
