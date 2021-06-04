ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Barrick CEO hopes Papua New Guinea gold mine will restart this year

  • Under an agreement reached in April, the PNG government took a 51% share in the mine, ending a year-long standoff with operator Barrick Niugini Limited (BNL), whose lease Marape had refused to renew.
Reuters 04 Jun 2021

TORONTO: Barrick Gold Corp Chief Executive Mark Bristow said on Friday he hoped the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea (PNG) could restart this year after holding talks with PNG Prime Minister James Marape and local landowner groups.

Under an agreement reached in April, the PNG government took a 51% share in the mine, ending a year-long standoff with operator Barrick Niugini Limited (BNL), whose lease Marape had refused to renew.

BNL, jointly owned by Barrick and China's Zijin Mining , holds 49% and remains the operator under the new deal.

"The road to re-opening is a long one, and between the state, local communities and BNL, the implementation details of the agreement still need to be finalized," Bristow said in a statement issued by Barrick.

"However, if all parties work together uninterrupted in the spirit of partnership envisaged by the agreement, our hope is that the mine will be able to restart later this year," he added.

Zijin had said in April it expected the project to restart in 2021.

Papua New Guinea Barrick Gold Corp gold mine Barrick Niugini Limited

Barrick CEO hopes Papua New Guinea gold mine will restart this year

Pakistan produces Chinese CanSinoBio COVID vaccine, brands it PakVac

FY22, FY23: Economic team unveils gameplan

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

Covid-19: Lahore education authority announces new timings for schools

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

After Australia, Japan approves Pakistan's mango facility for exports

Lodhran-Multan Highway will increase economic activity, reduce travel time: PM

Foreign exchange inflow through RDA reaches $1.25bn

EU opens antitrust probe into Facebook over advertisers' data

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters