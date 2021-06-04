ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ghana's gold sector sees biggest output drop since 2004

  • Gold production by Ghana's large-scale mines fell 4.8% to 2.8 million ounces in 2020, while the small-scale gold sector was more heavily impacted as the pandemic disrupted supply chains.
Reuters 04 Jun 2021

ACCRA: Ghana's gold production fell 12% in 2020 to 4.02 million ounces, the country's Chamber of Mines said on Friday, but the country retained its position as Africa's top gold producer despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decline in production was the country's biggest since 2004, Chamber of Mines President Eric Asubonteng said.

Gold production by Ghana's large-scale mines fell 4.8% to 2.8 million ounces in 2020, while the small-scale gold sector was more heavily impacted as the pandemic disrupted supply chains.

Small-scale gold production fell 26% to 1.18 million ounces.

A government-mandated closure of Ghana Manganese Co caused manganese production to fall to 2.35 million tonnes in 2020 from 5.38 million in 2019.

The mining sector's share of Ghana's GDP fell to 7.5% in the year from 8.6% the year before, Asubonteng said. However the mining and quarries sector remained the leading source of direct domestic revenue, contributing 4.17 billion Ghanaian cedis ($724 million) thanks to higher gold prices boosting royalties.

Gold Bullion Prices gold mine gold producers Ghana's gold production

Ghana's gold sector sees biggest output drop since 2004

Pakistan produces Chinese CanSinoBio COVID vaccine, brands it PakVac

FY22, FY23: Economic team unveils gameplan

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

Covid-19: Lahore education authority announces new timings for schools

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

After Australia, Japan approves Pakistan's mango facility for exports

Lodhran-Multan Highway will increase economic activity, reduce travel time: PM

Foreign exchange inflow through RDA reaches $1.25bn

EU opens antitrust probe into Facebook over advertisers' data

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters