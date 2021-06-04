ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Copper rebounds on bargain hunting after steep fall

  • Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 0.8% to $9,866 a tonne in official trading, having lost as much as 3.8% in the previous session.
Reuters 04 Jun 2021

LONDON: Copper prices rebounded on Friday as investors scooped up material at lower prices after heavy losses the previous day on fears that strong US economic data could spur tighter monetary policy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 0.8% to $9,866 a tonne in official trading, having lost as much as 3.8% in the previous session.

Copper hit a record peak of $10,747.50 last month, fuelled by optimism over global economic recovery and new demand from an expected green revolution including the shift the electric vehicles.

"It's bouncing today because of bargain hunting. The overall attitude is still bullish for industrial metals and commodities in general," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke in Zurich.

"The fundamentals for industrial metals are good, but expectations have been excessive as to where prices should be based on the fundamental backdrop."

In China, prices fell to their lowest in nearly six weeks, with the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropping as much as 3.6% to 70,470 yuan ($11,001) a tonne.

After new US claims for unemployment benefits slid more than expected on Thursday, investors will be eyeing US non-farm payrolls data due later on Friday for clues on economic recovery and whether the Federal Reserve will withdraw stimulus.

Curbing gains in the metals market was a firmer dollar index, which was holding near a three-week high, making commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Russian metals producer Nornickel has resumed ore mining at the second of its two mines hit by flooding this year, it said on Friday.

LME aluminium advanced 0.9% in official activity to $2,426.50 a tonne, zinc rose 0.5% to $2,998.50, lead dropped 1.3% to $2,144, nickel added 0.3% to $17,952 and tin was up 1.2% at $30,332.

