Lodhran-Multan Highway will increase economic activity, reduce travel time: PM

  • The 62-kilometer long section of N-5 Highway will cost Rs6.88 billion and will be completed in two years
  • The N-5 section of the highway will connect Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 04 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the Lodhran-Multan Highway, saying the route will connect three districts, increase economic activity and reduce travel time.

Addressing the ceremony in Islamabad on Friday, Imran said that the Lodhran-Multan Highway will connect Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar. He stated that the 62-kilometer long section of N-5 Highway will cost Rs6.88 billion and will be completed in two years.

The premier maintained that the PTI government proved it could construct three times more roads than the previous governments. "The last two-and-a-half years were very difficult for the government," he said.

"People thought we had a button through which we could fix everything in the country."

He highlighted that the government faced a lot of criticism from the media and opposition. "People don't realize that change and freedom only come through struggle and Pakistan is standing on a very crucial stage right now," he mentioned.

Struggle against corrupt mafia

Taking a jibe at the opposition alliance, he said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement has initiated a campaign against the PTI government in a bid to topple it. The PM said that the government has waged a struggle against mafias and corrupt politicians involved in corrupt practices.

He pointed out that the opposition leaders are not sincere with the country and are just trying to protect their own interests and agendas. "They have kept their money abroad and are scared the government will take action against them," he stated.

CPEC and development

Regarding development in different sectors, Imran Khan said that during PTI's rule Pakistan witnessed a steady growth in agriculture, construction, technology, and tourism.

"The government is constructing 10 dams which will help produce 50,000 megawatts of hydroelectric energy while we are also planting 10 billion trees to protect the country from global warming," he said.

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has entered the next phase of industrialization wherein Chinese companies will relocate their industries in the Special Economic Zones of Pakistan.

Affordable housing

About the affordable houses for the people under Naya Pakistan Housing Program, Imran said the people have shown great interest in taking soft loans from the banks for the construction of houses.

He said the banks have so far received loan demands of Rs60 billion. He said the government also has a plan to establish such financial institutions which only provide loans for the construction of houses.

Strong growth rate

The PM said that Pakistan and India had similar population density and climate conditions but our decisions helped in improving the growth rate. "Today Inda's growth rate is at minus seven percent while ours is at four percent even though our position was not as strong as theirs," he said.

The premier stated that when the Covid pandemic hit the world, India was in a financially stronger position than ours. "My government tried to protect the economy and the lives of the people during the pandemic and now Pakistan will progress as tough times are over," he said.

