After Australia, Japan approves Pakistan's mango facility for exports

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood announced on Friday that Japan has approved a mango processing facility for exports from Pakistan.

The advisor in a tweet announced that Roomi Foods Vapour heat treatment plant has been approved by the Japanese authorities for export of mangoes from Pakistan. He further said that this was the only facility in Pakistan equipped to process mangoes as per the Japanese government quarantine requirements.

"I congratulate them for this and commend the facilitation provided by Department of Plant Protection of Pakistan and Trade Counsel Tokyo Japan," Dawood tweeted.

The approval by Japan comes days after Australia approved two mango processing facilities of Pakistan for exports. Mustafa Agriculture Farm and Iftekhar Ahmed & Co in Sindh were approved by the Australian Department of Water, Agriculture and Environment.

Pakistan’s mango exports to Australia have increased from 2 tonnes in 2013 to 79 tonnes in 2019, increasing the country's share from 0.2 percent to 8.7 percent.