China, Hong Kong stocks rise as financial stocks gain on stamp duty cut proposal
- "I believe it will have an impact on China's longer term economic growth rather than on the stock market," said Luo Kun, investment manager at Chasing Securities' equities investment arm.
China stocks rose on Friday, recouping earlier losses from renewed worries over Sino-US tensions, as financial firms gained after Beijing proposed a reduction in stamp duty.
** The CSI300 index rose 0.5% to 5,280.20 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 3,589.28 points.
** The CSI300 and SSEC both fell as much as 0.6% in early morning trade, as Sino-US tensions weighed.
** US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday that bans US entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties to defence or surveillance technology sectors.
** However, gains in financial firms helped pull the market out of negative territory by midday.
** China has proposed an "appropriate reduction" to stamp duty,said a spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.
** Shares in China's brokerages firms jumped, with the CSI SWS securities index up 2% and the CSI300 financials index up 1.1%, respectively.
** Guolian Securities Co Ltd, Guosheng Financial Holding Inc, CITIC Securities Co Ltd , China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd and Haitong Securities Co Ltd climbed between 2.9% and 8.2%.
** For the week, CSI300 dropped 0.8%, set to snap a three-week winning streak, while SSEC eased 0.3%, with tepid investor reaction to China's major birth policy shift as analysts and traders saw limited impact.
** "The policy would have limited impact on those couples who already have two children," he added.
** The Hang Seng index added 0.1% to 29,007.32 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.2% to 10,843.35.