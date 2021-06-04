ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Easing Kuwaiti visa restriction: FO puts its weight behind Qureshi

Ali Hussain 04 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Days after Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed claimed credit for easing Kuwaiti visa restriction for Pakistanis, the Foreign Office put its weight behind its boss - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi - crediting him for paving the way for lifting the decade-old work visa ban to the oil-rich Gulf state.

The Foreign Office issued a statement, on Thursday, to give the credit to Foreign Minister Qureshi for the recent easing of visa restrictions for Pakistani nationals by Kuwait.

"Kuwait has recently agreed to ease visa restrictions for Pakistani nationals, which had been in place since 2011...The foundation for this development was laid during a series of engagements between Foreign Minister Qureshi and his Kuwaiti counterpart. The meetings entailed extensive deliberations on the matter of easing visa restrictions for Pakistani nationals," the statement added.

"Pakistan welcomes the resolution of this long pending matter between the two countries," it added.

In accordance with the commitments reached between the two foreign ministers, it added the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior extended invitation to the Minister of Interior of Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, to visit Kuwait and formalise lifting of visa restrictions imposed on Pakistani nationals.

Accordingly, the Minister of Interior undertook a visit to the State of Kuwait on 30-31 May 2021 and met his counterpart, Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Salem.

"The discussions held between the two ministers paved way for development of framework for easing of visa restrictions for Pakistani nationals," it stated.

"Pakistan accords high importance to its fraternal ties with Kuwait, which are firmly rooted in shared faith and values. The bilateral relationship is marked by high-level visits and growing cooperation across myriad of fields," it stated.

During the pandemic, the two countries collaborated closely in the health sector and food security, it further stated.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had through a tweet announced the development after his meeting with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Kuwait City.

Thanking Kuwaiti prime minister, the interior minister said that after the decision of easing the restoration of visas for Pakistani nationals, huge job opportunities would be available for Pakistani citizens in Kuwait.

He said that Pakistani families and business fraternity faced enormous problems with the ban on Kuwaiti visa, adding that Pakistani labourers played an important role in Kuwait's early development.

He said that all Pakistanis considered Kuwait as their second home, adding that with lifting of ban on business visa, trade would also increase between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sheikh Sabah al Khalid al Sabah Sheikh Rasheed Gulf state Kuwaiti visa

Easing Kuwaiti visa restriction: FO puts its weight behind Qureshi

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

Sindh to block salary for unvaccinated employees

$250m spent on vaccine procurement: Umar

Higher LNG prices: SBP for pooling mechanism to pass on impact to consumers

2nd quarterly report unveiled: Economy picking up; three areas need vigilance: SBP

Govt leading ‘green finance’ innovations: PM

KE gets additional 200MW to meet night-time demand

SECP seeks to replace ‘appellate bench’ with ‘market tribunal’

Initiation of work on development of draft SPM policy ordered

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.