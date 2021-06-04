Kauda Babar elected Senate body chief

ISLAMABAD: Senator Kauda Babar was unanimously elected as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications, on Thursday. Elections for the chairmanship of the Standing Committees were held under the relevant rules of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012.

Leader of the House in the Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem, Leader of the Opposition Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, parliamentarians, and other high-ranking officials of the Senate also participated in the elections.

