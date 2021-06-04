This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Growthmania, again” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer, Arshad Zaman, has argued, among other things, that “Jinnah’s Pakistan disintegrated due to neglect of regional and social equity, in blind pursuit of growth. Will we break Bhutto’s Pakistan also? With but a little imaginative licence, we can see the nascent outlines of an emergent New ‘East’ Pakistan (Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa) and a New ‘West’ Pakistan (Punjab and Sindh).”

Mr Zaman is probably one of the most prolific economic writers of his generation. He has described or prophesied the likely emergence of New ‘East’ Pakistan. He has predicted extremely bad fortune events. It’s about the government looked into the issue of growing unrest in Balochistan seriously. No province or federating units is short-changed.

Naqi Zafar (Karachi)

