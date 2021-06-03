World
Britain records 5,274 new COVID cases, highest daily figure since March
- A total of 39,758,428 people have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with half the adult population having received two shots.
Updated 03 Jun 2021
LONDON: Britain recorded 5,274 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest daily total since March 26, Public Health England said, adding there had been 18 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
