Britain records 5,274 new COVID cases, highest daily figure since March

World

Reuters Updated 03 Jun 2021

LONDON: Britain recorded 5,274 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its highest daily total since March 26, Public Health England said, adding there had been 18 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

A total of 39,758,428 people have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with half the adult population having received two shots.

