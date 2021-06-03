ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Gold slides over 2pc as strong U.S. data bolsters Fed taper bets

  • Spot gold was down 1.9pc at $1,871.91 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. EDT (1743 GMT), after falling to its lowest level since May 20 at $1,864.39.
Reuters Updated 03 Jun 2021

Gold slid as much as 2.3pc on Thursday as better-than-expected U.S. employment and service sector data propelled the dollar higher and boosted expectations that the strong economic readings may reignite taper talk from the Federal Reserve.

Bullion's retreat also spilled into other precious metals, with silver slipping as much as 4.3pc and platinum shedding 3.7pc.

Spot gold was down 1.9pc at $1,871.91 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. EDT (1743 GMT), after falling to its lowest level since May 20 at $1,864.39. U.S. gold futures settled down 1.9pc at $1,873.30.

"We're coming out of the woods here, the data is getting better, there are some inflation issues that could put a damper on things, but we have turned the corner," Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, said.

"The better-than-expected data has put traders on the defense. They're preparing for possible statements from the Federal Reserve on tapering or higher rates, although not immediately."

The dollar index jumped 0.7pc, making gold expensive for other currency holders, while the U.S. yields also ticked up.

Signaling a strong labor market recovery, new U.S. jobless claims dropped below 400,000 last week, while private employers stepped up hiring in May, the ADP National Employment Report showed.

Meanwhile, a measure of U.S. services industry activity increased to a record high in May.

"A much stronger-than-expected ADP result suggesting a similar bounce back in payrolls tomorrow after last month's terrible print has driven the dollar notably higher and triggered long liquidation in gold under $1,890," said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO.

"The $1,850-60 support is significant and should hold in gold."

The focus now turns to key U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers due on Friday.

Silver fell 2.9pc to $27.39 per ounce and platinum slipped 2.7pc to $1,156.96 after sinking to its lowest level since late March, while palladium shed 1.2pc to $2,821.55.

