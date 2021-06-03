ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas futures slip on milder forecasts, lower demand

  • Traders noted that that small price decline came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage build was in line with normal levels for this time of year.
  • Front-month gas futures fell 3.3 cents, or 1.1%, to $3.042 per million British thermal units.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

US natural gas futures slipped on Thursday on forecasts for milder weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Traders noted that that small price decline came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage build was in line with normal levels for this time of year.

Analysts forecast US utilities added 95 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 28. That compares with an increase of 103 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 96 bcf.

If correct, last week's injection would boost stockpiles to 2.310 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 2.7% below the five-year average of 2.374 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures fell 3.3 cents, or 1.1%, to $3.042 per million British thermal units at 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT).

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 US states averaged 91.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 84.2 bcfd this week to 89.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were slightly lower than Refinitiv predicted on Wednesday because the latest outlook was for milder weather that will reduce the amount of gas power generators need to burn to keep air conditioners humming.

The amount of gas flowing to US liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants averaged 10.9 bcfd so far in June, up from 10.8 bcfd in May but below April's all-time high of 11.5 bcfd.

US pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.64 bcfd so far in June, which would top May's average of 6.11 bcfd and the all-time high of 6.14 bcfd in April, according to Refinitiv data.

US natural gas liquefied natural gas Natural gas prices natural gas exports natural gas and oil

US natgas futures slip on milder forecasts, lower demand

Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Pakistan's Tajir raises $17m in Series A round

Pfizer vaccine will be administered on priority to Hajj pilgrims, overseas students and workers, says Umar

PM stresses on taking measures to counter global warming

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters