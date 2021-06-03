ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Copper falls below $10,000 as US jobs data knocks markets

  • Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.6% at $9,989.50 a tonne at in official trading.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

LONDON: Copper prices slipped for a third straight day on Thursday, falling below $10,000 a tonne as strong US jobs data fuelled concerns that monetary policy could tighten, knocking growth-related assets.

World stocks also stepped back from record highs and the dollar strengthened.

China's yuan meanwhile weakened for a fourth day from a three-year high against the dollar, making metals priced in the greenback costlier for buyers in the world's largest consumer of commodities.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.6% at $9,989.50 a tonne at in official trading.

Prices of the metal used in power and construction reached a record high of $10,747.50 in early May, with many analysts expecting strong demand to power further gains in the coming years.

"The dips seem to be well supported," said independent analyst Robin Bhar. He said the short-term price direction would likely be dictated by US employment data, but added: "I think we'll see new record highs as we head into the fourth quarter."

JOBS: US private employers stepped up hiring in May, adding nearly a million jobs and beating expectations. Unemployment claims fell.

PMI: Surveys showed China's services sector expansion slowed in May, though factory activity grew at the fastest pace this year.

Euro zone business activity surged.

CHINA PREMIUMS: China's appetite for overseas metal is fading, with Yangshan copper import premiums falling to $28.50 a tonne, the lowest since at least 2012.

CITI: "Refined copper market tightness is on its way once consumer destocking runs its course," analysts at Citi said in a note. "Our base case is that this becomes evident in the next few months and will be particularly bullish for tighter copper spreads."

ALUMINIUM: Output of primary aluminium in China will increase until 2024, researchers Antaike said.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was down 1.7% at $2,402.50 a tonne, zinc fell 2.8% to $2,996.50, nickel slipped 1.5% to $17,972, lead fell 2.1% to $2,173 and tin was 1.3% lower at $30,445.

