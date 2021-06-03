ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi, UAE markets extend weekly gaining streak

  • Dubai, Abu Dhabi post fifth weekly gain.
  • Saudi Arabia marks fourth weekly rise.
  • Egypt's non-oil sector contracts.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

Stocks in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia extended their weekly gaining streak, boosted by rising oil prices and improving business activity in the non-oil sector.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index added 1.7% in its fourth consecutive weekly gains, as Brent crude has risen in four of last five weeks, according to Refinitiv data.

Sentiment was also boosted by a survey showing Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector expanded for the ninth consecutive month in May.

The stock index was up 0.4% on Thursday, rising for an eighth straight session, helped by a 4.3% jump in Saudi Telecom .

The Dubai index fell 0.5% but logged its fifth weekly gain in a row. Emirates NBD Bank dropped 1.4% and Damac Properties declined 3.5% for the day.

Abu Dhabi's index closed down 0.3%. Emirates Telecommunications Group and First Abu Dhabi Bank shed 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively. The stock index registered a fifth weekly rise.

The United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector expanded for a sixth consecutive month in May, a survey showed.

Qatar's index fell 0.5%, wiping out its gain for the week. The index was down 0.1% for the week.

Commercial Bank led the losers, shedding 1.6%. The lender offered to buy an additional 15.2% stake in National Bank of Oman for 49.4 million rials.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index was down 0.7% with Fawry For Banking Technology And Electronic Payment and Commercial International Bank dropping 3.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

The Egyptian index posted its third consecutive weekly drop, down 1.8%.

Egypt's non-oil private sector contracted for a sixth consecutive month in May, with HIS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)stood at 48.6 - below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction.

Gulf stocks Dubai index Abu Dhabi's index Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index Saudi, UAE markets

Saudi, UAE markets extend weekly gaining streak

Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Pakistan's Tajir raises $17m in Series A round

Pfizer vaccine will be administered on priority to Hajj pilgrims, overseas students and workers, says Umar

PM stresses on taking measures to counter global warming

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters