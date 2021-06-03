ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Financials lift Indian shares to new high ahead of central bank meeting

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.73% higher at 15,690.35, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.74% to 52,232.43.
  • The Nifty Bank index rose 0.78% and the Nifty Private Bank index added 0.71%.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed at a record high on Thursday after two straight sessions of muted trading, as heavyweight financial and consumer discretionary stocks gained, while investors awaited the central bank's policy meeting outcome due Friday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.73% higher at 15,690.35, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.74% to 52,232.43. Both the indexes have gained more than 7% in about 30 days to June 3, as a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases has lifted investor sentiment.

The country has continued to see a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, with data from the health ministry on Thursday showing 134,154 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, keeping below the 200,000 mark for a week.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday is expected to keep its key rate at a record low but reaffirm its commitment to provide adequate liquidity as the country grapples with a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares also tracked global stocks that clung close to record highs as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key US economic data, while oil prices rose for a third straight session.

In domestic trading, private-sector lenders HDFC Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, gaining 1.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

The Nifty Bank index rose 0.78% and the Nifty Private Bank index added 0.71%.

Among other notable stock moves, the country's biggest cold-storage chain operator, Snowman Logistics Ltd, gained 11.2%. The company said it had partnered with drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to provide logistics for the delivery of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses.

