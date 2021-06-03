ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Palm closes at 2-week high on global supply worries

  • Palm oil hits highest since May 20.
  • India considers edible oil import tax cut to lower prices.
  • Indonesia's biodiesel consumption down 8.2% in Jan-April.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended at a two-week high on Thursday, following a rally in global agricultural markets due to worries over weather in the United States, and on news that top edible oil buyer India may cut import taxes to lower local prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 58 ringgit, or 1.42%, at 4,150 ringgit ($1,007.28) a tonne. The contract gained as much as 4.1% to hit its highest since May 20 earlier in the day.

Palm oil prices have declined about 6% since hitting record highs on May 12.

"The lower reversal has led to demand opportunities in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 due to improved import and processing margins at China and India," said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager & broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

At the same time, soyoil prices were supportive as they were bid higher on the weather risk premium, he added.

"Yet, at current levels, the June and July demand is muted given supply is rising moving forward," Cultrera said.

Hot and dry weather in parts of the US Midwest is causing concerns over yields of newly planted corn and soybean crops, following a severe drought in Brazil.

World's biggest edible oil importer India is considering reducing import taxes on edible oils after cooking oil prices hit record highs last month, Reuters reported.

The tax reduction could lower local prices and boost consumption, giving support to palm oil, along with soy and sunflower oil.

China's edible oils futures jumped on the news and worries over tightening supplies of soyoil.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 4.4%, while its palm oil contract gained 6%. Rapeseed oil futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange rose 3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.9%, hitting a 10-year high.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia's consumption of biodiesel fell 8.2% in the first four months of 2021 compared to the same period last year, as transportation demand remained muted due to the pandemic.

