ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,057 Decreased By ▼ -69.79 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,618 Decreased By ▼ -39.82 (-0.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pfizer vaccine will be administered on priority to Hajj pilgrims, overseas students and workers, says Umar

  • Says a limited quantity of Pfizer vaccine doses have been acquired by Pakistan this month
  • Minister says a decision should be taken at the international level related to the countries not accepting vaccination certificates of Chinese vaccines as it would create problems for the entire world
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 03 Jun 2021

(Karachi) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that citizens intending to perform Hajj this year, those working abroad on work visas, and students traveling to other countries for studies will be given priority for the administration of the Pfizer vaccine.

Speaking to media persons in Islamabad on Thursday, Umar said that a limited quantity of Pfizer vaccine doses have been acquired by Pakistan this month. Therefore, he maintained that preference for administering the vaccine will be given to some segments.

However, he mentioned that Pakistan would receive more doses of Pfizer in the future.

The minister highlighted that a decision should be taken at the international level related to the countries not accepting vaccination certificates of Chinese vaccines as it would create problems for the entire world.

“If every country makes it mandatory for visitors to be inoculated by their choice of vaccine [brands], the entire world would suffer,” he said, adding that Chinese Covid-19 vaccines were the most exported brands in the world at present.

Earlier, more than 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in the country. The vaccine was provided to Pakistan free through COVAX, the WHO vaccine-sharing alliance.

The government is also planning to procure one to two million doses of Pfizer vaccine directly from the manufacturer through the National Disaster Management Authority.

There has been a sharp rise in Covid vaccine demand as more and more people are getting registered for the vaccination. As part of efforts to keep people safe from getting infected with coronavirus, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to initiate a vaccination campaign on a massive scale under the "whole of the nation approach" in collaboration with various public and private partners.

The NCOC had set a target to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year. Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the acceleration of the vaccination drive in the country was made possible by the huge investment by the federal government.

He added that the government will spend much more next year on the procurement of vaccines.

Asad Umar hajj Pfizer vaccine vaccination certificates Chinese vaccines Covid pandemic overseas students work visas limited quantity

Pfizer vaccine will be administered on priority to Hajj pilgrims, overseas students and workers, says Umar

Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Pakistan's Tajir raises $17m in Series A round

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

US dispatches emergency medical supplies to Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters