Markets
Hong Kong stocks end down
03 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished more than one percent down Thursday with investors taking to the sidelines ahead of the release of US jobs data at the end of the week.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.13 percent, or 331.59 points, to 28,966.03.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.36 percent, or 12.93 points, to 3,584.21, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.34 percent, or 8.26 points, to 2,392.64.
