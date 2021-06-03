ANL 32.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
ASC 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.38%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.87%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
BYCO 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
DGKC 130.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
EPCL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.41%)
FCCL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FFBL 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.07%)
FFL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.44%)
HASCOL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
JSCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
KAPCO 43.32 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.39%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 46.69 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.02%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
PIBTL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.86%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PPL 94.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PRL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
PTC 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.16%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.8%)
SNGP 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
TRG 179.95 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (3.15%)
UNITY 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
BR100 5,275 Increased By ▲ 17.64 (0.34%)
BR30 27,684 Increased By ▲ 267.03 (0.97%)
KSE100 48,219 Increased By ▲ 91.81 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,683 Increased By ▲ 25.76 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
South Korean stocks end near record high on chip boost, foreign buying

  • The KOSPI closed up 23.20 points, or 0.72%, at 3,247.43, the highest since the record close on May 10 and extending gains to a fifth straight session.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended near a record closing high on Thursday, lifted by chip heavyweights and strong foreign buying, while investors awaited crucial US jobs data for cues on the global economy's recovery path. The won ended flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI closed up 23.20 points, or 0.72%, at 3,247.43, the highest since the record close on May 10 and extending gains to a fifth straight session.

** Leading the benchmark index, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 2.48% and 2.38%, respectively, while the subindex for electric and electronics stocks climbed 2.32%.

** Among other heavyweights, battery makers LG Chem and Samsung SDI added 0.62% and 1.47%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 232.2 billion won ($208.49 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The focus this week will be on a weekly US unemployment report and May private payrolls data due later in the day, followed by monthly jobs numbers on Friday.

** The won ended at 1,113.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, nearly unchanged from its previous close of 1,113.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,113.7 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,113.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.82, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.66% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 1.187%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 2.193%.

