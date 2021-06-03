Spot gold's target range of $1,932-$1,953 intact

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,919 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into the range of $1,932-$1,953.

The metal is riding on a wave c from $1,808.44. A projection analysis shows that gold managed to hover above a key resistance at $1,898.

A break below $1,898 could trigger a drop towards $1,877-$1,886 range. On the daily chart, gold is rising towards the peak of a wave B at $1,959.01.

The consolidation over the past two days represents an accumulation of the bullish momentum for breaking a resistance at $1,921.

Up till now, a pullback towards a falling trendline has not occurred. The occurrence may be near $1,959.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.