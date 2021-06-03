NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

(Karachi) The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to initiate a vaccination campaign on a massive scale under the "whole of the nation approach" in collaboration with various public and private partners.

The decision to initiate a mass vaccination campaign was taken during the NCOC meeting after consultation with different stakeholders.

The mass vaccination drive strategy will motivate the people through effective media partnership, capacity building of existing vaccination infrastructure, and uninterrupted supply of vaccine, including indigenous production of PakVac.

The NCOC has set a target to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year.

The participants extended their whole-hearted support to contribute to the national mass vaccination campaign steered by the NCOC.

In a tweet, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the acceleration of the vaccination drive in the country is made possible by the huge investment by the federal government.

He added that the government will spend much more next year on the procurement of vaccines.

On June 2, the NCOC stated that nearly eight million doses of the Covid vaccine were administered to people across the country since the start of the vaccination process, and of them, 305,093 Covid vaccine jabs were administered on June 1.

Pakistan's coronavirus death tally surpassed the 21,000 marks after 92 fatalities were reported during the past 24 hours, pushing the total death tally to 21,022, the NCOC stated.

During the last 24 hours, 51,523 tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests conducted in Pakistan to 13,367,920. Out of the new tests conducted, 2,028 came out positive, taking the national tally to 926,695.

The national coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 3.93 percent.