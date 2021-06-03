ANL 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
ASC 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.68%)
ASL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
AVN 89.60 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.76%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
DGKC 131.00 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.06%)
EPCL 50.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.13%)
FFBL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
FFL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.95%)
HASCOL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
JSCL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
KAPCO 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.13%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
MLCF 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.12%)
PAEL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.41%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
PTC 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.16%)
SILK 1.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.29%)
TRG 180.65 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (3.55%)
UNITY 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
BR100 5,298 Increased By ▲ 41.12 (0.78%)
BR30 27,834 Increased By ▲ 416.77 (1.52%)
KSE100 48,407 Increased By ▲ 279.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 19,775 Increased By ▲ 117.25 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Japan demands Russia free detained fishermen

  • The Eiho Maru No.172 was seized by Russia between Japan's northern region and Sakhalin which is the Russian Far East.
AFP 03 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Japan has demanded Russia release 14 crew members of a fishing boat seized last week, a top Japanese official said Thursday, asserting that the ship was operating legally.

The Eiho Maru No.172 was seized by Russia between Japan's northern region and Sakhalin which is the Russian Far East.

Moscow has said it was operating in Russia's economic waters, but Japanese government spokesman Katsunobu Kato denied that claim and demanded the fishermen be freed.

"From yesterday through today, we have used the diplomatic channel... to protest and to communicate that Russia's pursuit, search, taking and detention of the ship is unacceptable," Kato told a regular briefing.

"We have demanded the crew members and the vessel be released immediately," he said, adding that Tokyo's analysis showed the ship was operating inside Japan's economic waters.

The captured crew members are in good health and have enough food and water, Kato said.

Japan and Russia routinely dispute over fishing rights.

