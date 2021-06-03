Vaccination of registered industrial workers of Faisalabad: NCOC nominates Hafiz Ihtasham as focal person

FAISALABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has nominated Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) as a focal person to manage the vaccination of registered industrial workers of Faisalabad. It will help to contain Covid-19 particularly in the industrial sector of Faisalabad which is contributing a major share in textile exports.

Addressing a zoom conference organized by NCOC and chaired by the Federal Minister Asad Umar, Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed appreciated the efforts of NCOC to control the Covid-19 through effective implementation of SOP’s and massive vaccination etc. at the national level. This conference was also attended by the representatives of different chambers who shared their views and practical complications regarding implementation of corona SOP’s.

He said that the industrial sector and particularly export related industrial units of Faisalabad observed SOP’s and maintained social distancing which enabled the industrial sector to continue its normal activities in addition to achieving the export targets.

He said that as corona vaccination is available in abundance in Pakistan and people of different age groups are being jabbed in a phased manner. He stressed the need for the immediate vaccination of secured industrial workers. In this connection preference must be given to the workers registered with the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution and Old Age Benefits Institution.

He said that most of the workers belong to rural areas and are reluctant to get vaccination as per their own taboos. Initially the industrialists had to face difficulties in convincing workers to follow SOP’s and maintain social safe distance but now they have been used to it. He said that FCCI will launch an awareness campaign very soon to motivate workers to voluntarily get the corona vaccine and make their lives effectively safe and secure.—PR

