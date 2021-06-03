Karachi Railways generates Rs1.55bn from freight service in May

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways Karachi Division chipped in Rs 1.55 billion from its freight service during the month of May, officials said.

The overall loading of all freight wagons from different terminals in Karachi division stood at 17,195, amid a period of strict lockdown during early days of May followed by protracted Eid holidays, they said.

Loading for Yousufwala freight trains, carrying coal to Yousufwala for two 1,350 MWe thermal power plants, terminated at 7,542 wagons thereby sharing Rs 925 million in overall earnings.

A single Yousufwala train comprises 40 advanced ZBKH Hopper wagons, operating mechanically by means of conveyer belt, fetching 2,400 tonnes of coal between Karachi and Yousufwala.

Divisional Superintendent Karachi Railways Muhammad Hanif Gul had directed the freight team for surpassing all-time highest benchmarks of loading and earning by conclusion of June.

