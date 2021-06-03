ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Gold rises in Europe

Reuters 03 Jun 2021

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: Gold prices rose in European trade on Wednesday, hovering below a near five-month peak hit in the previous session, as US Treasury yields pulled back, while investors awaited for key economic data this week that will shed light on the outlook for inflation.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,903.85 per ounce, as of 9:58 a.m. EDT (1358 GMT), after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,916.40 on Tuesday. US gold futures firmed 0.3% to $1,911.20.

“At this point it’s the anticipation of some of the economic news that’s coming out this week ... which is going to further the concerns regarding inflation and will have a positive impact on the momentum in the gold market,” said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.

“The Treasuries have been relatively calm considering the inflation news,” Sica said, adding that momentum in the stock market is preventing gold from breaking higher.

Benchmark, US 10-year Treasury yields eased below 1.60%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

Stock markets hovered near record highs as investors cheered the latest evidence of a sustained rebound in global economies and as stronger oil prices lifted energy stocks.

Investors were now awaiting US payrolls data due on Friday to gauge cues on future monetary policy.

Capping gold’s advance, however, the dollar index firmed 0.2%, making gold expensive for other currency holders.

Bottlenecks in the supply chain and rising commodity prices could limit US manufacturing growth potential, and the Federal Reserve is paying attention to labour market data, Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.

On the physical front, Australia’s Perth Mint posted a 10% drop in May gold coin sales. Among other precious metals, palladium fell 0.3% to $2,850.06 per ounce, silver gained 0.1% to $27.92, and platinum slipped 0.5% to $1,186.49.

