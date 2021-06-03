ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Pakistan

REIT management companies appreciate SBP’s decision

Recorder Report 03 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) management companies have appreciated amendment in Basel Capital Adequacy framework for REITs by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP.

The State Bank, on Wednesday announced some favourable changes in the Basel Capital Adequacy framework for Real Estate Investment Trusts ‘REITs’. The changes will allow banks to book greater exposure in REITs, facilitate the development of Housing Finance as well as Capital Market in the country.

These recommendations were submitted by REIT Management companies in Pakistan submitted to the State Bank of Pakistan earlier this year.

It is a positive development that now, Banks’ investment in REITs will now require them to set aside less capital against risk emanating from this investment activity.

Moreover their investment in REITs shall now be categorized in the “Banking Book” instead of “Trading Book”.

REITs are a quintessential instrument for the government to achieve documentation, transparency and promoting real estate development in the country. Effective participation by banking companies will support this structure and provide confidence to the market.

The REIT Management Companies have thanked the SBP and consider this as an important milestone towards the development of REIT industry in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

