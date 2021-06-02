ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets track oil prices higher; Egypt falls

  • Almarai rises after acquisition deal.
  • Qatar up for third straight session.
  • Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index rose 0.6%, helped mostly by the financials and material sectors.
Reuters 02 Jun 2021

Major Gulf stock markets ended higher on Wednesday, with Saudi Arabia extending gains into a seventh session amid rising oil prices, while financials dragged down the Egyptian index.

Brent crude rose 1.2% to $71.09 a barrel by 1011 GMT, supported by an OPEC+ decision to stick to its plan to restore supply to the market gradually and by the slow pace of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index rose 0.6%, helped mostly by the financials and material sectors.

Saudi National Bank climbed 1.9% and Saudi Basic Industries gained 1%.

Almarai jumped 3.1% after the consumer food and beverage company signed an agreement to acquire Binghatti Beverage's production facility in the United Arab Emirates for 215 million dirhams ($58.54 million).

Trading in the Tadawul securities market was suspended for less than an hour due to a technical glitch. With a market capitalisation of nearly $2.6 trillion, Tadawul is the Arab world's largest stock exchange.

The Qatari index was up 0.3%, heading for a third straight session of gains. Qatar National Bank and Qatar International Islamic Bank advanced 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

Abu Dhabi's index closed up 0.2%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank gaining 0.5% and International Holdings adding 0.4%.

The Dubai index climbed 1%, supported by a 0.8% gain in Dubai Islamic Bank and a 2.8% rise in Damac Properties.

Egypt's blue-chip index dropped 1.1%, with Commercial International Bank (CIB) down 3.2%.

Egypt's gross domestic product grew 1.9% between July 2020 and March 2021, compared with 5.4% growth in the same period a year earlier. The country's financial year runs from July to June.

Brent crude Qatari index Dubai index Major Gulf stock markets Egyptian index Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index

Most Gulf markets track oil prices higher; Egypt falls

US suspends tariffs on UK, India, EU nations in digital tax dispute: USTR

Pandemic plunges 100 million more workers into poverty: UN

Nearly eight million Covid vaccine doses administered to people in Pakistan: NCOC

‘Pharmaceutical sector can help Pakistan with its export target’

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

Japanese investment firm looks to become active in Pakistan

Pakistan, Tajikistan sign 12 MoUs across various sectors

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters