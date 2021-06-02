ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Brazil industrial output posts surprise fall in April, third decline as pandemic bites

  • Statistics agency IBGE said output declined 1.3% from the previous month, compared with the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists for a 0.1% rise. March's figure was revised to a 2.2% fall from a 2.4% decline.
Reuters 02 Jun 2021

BRASILIA: Industrial production in Brazil fell in April for a third consecutive month, figures showed on Wednesday, a surprise drop that suggests the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a deeper impact on activity than originally thought.

Statistics agency IBGE said output declined 1.3% from the previous month, compared with the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists for a 0.1% rise. March's figure was revised to a 2.2% fall from a 2.4% decline.

These figures mean Brazilian industrial production is 1% below the pre-pandemic levels of February last year, IBGE said.

"With the resurgence of the pandemic and the effects that brings, the industrial sector has shown a clear decline in production," said IBGE survey manager Andre Macedo.

"This is clear not only from the negative results, but also from the greater spread of this rate of decline," he added.

IBGE said 18 of the 26 sectors surveyed saw a decline in production on the month, including a 9.5% fall in petroleum derivatives and biofuels output.

Two of the four major categories, semi-manufactured goods and consumer goods, saw output fall in April, by 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively, IBGE said.

Compared to April last year, however, overall production jumped 34.7% due to base effects, the biggest year-on-year rise on record, IBGE said.

January-April production was up 10.5% from a year earlier, and output in the 12 months through April was 1% higher than the same period a year earlier, IBGE said.

Brazil's industrial sector, however, is still 17.6% smaller than its peak in May 2011.

