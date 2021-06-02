Markets
European stocks advance at open
- London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5 percent to 7,117.62 points compared with Tuesday's close.
02 Jun 2021
LONDON: European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Wednesday, as investors shrugged off a mixed Asian performance.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.3 percent to 15,619.45 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.4 percent to 6,512.75.
