Markets
Hong Kong stocks end on negative note
- The Hang Seng Index lost 0.58 percent, or 170.38 points, to 29,297.62.
02 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed Wednesday with losses following a recent run of gains and after a tepid lead from Wall Street, with investors keeping their focus on the release of US jobs data later in the week.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.76 percent, or 27.58 points, to 3,597.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.18 percent, or 28.68 points, to 2,400.90.
