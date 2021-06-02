ANL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.1%)
ASC 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.02%)
FFL 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.66%)
HASCOL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.72%)
HUBC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.08%)
JSCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.64%)
KAPCO 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.41%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
PRL 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.3%)
PTC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TRG 175.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.17%)
UNITY 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.83%)
WTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.24%)
BR100 5,267 Increased By ▲ 8.23 (0.16%)
BR30 27,521 Increased By ▲ 89.19 (0.33%)
KSE100 48,193 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (0%)
KSE30 19,683 Decreased By ▼ -48.34 (-0.24%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain-hunting

  • The dollar fetched 109.71 yen in Asian trade, against 109.47 yen in New York late Tuesday.
AFP 02 Jun 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday in cautious trade as bargain-hunting purchases overwhelmed worries over US inflation ahead of key jobs data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.46 percent, or 131.80 points, at 28,946.14, while the broader Topix index was up 0.84 percent, or 16.15 points, at 1,942.33.

"After starting with slides, shares rebounded led by stocks sensitive to economic cycles," said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities.

While bargain-hunting prevailed, traders remained cautious ahead of the Friday release of closely watched US jobs data, hoping to glean clues on US monetary policy linked to inflation fears, analysts added.

The dollar fetched 109.71 yen in Asian trade, against 109.47 yen in New York late Tuesday.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group was down 0.65 percent at 8,109 yen and Olympus dropped 2.87 percent to 2,298 yen.

But Toyota rallied 2.18 percent to 9,628 yen and Nippon Steel gained 1.08 percent to 2,007.5 yen.

Shipping firms were among winners, with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines rising 3.11 percent to 4,640 yen and Nippon Yusen advancing 3.79 percent to close at 4,790 yen.

Nikkei Okasan Online Securities Tokyo stocks closed higher

Tokyo stocks close higher on bargain-hunting

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Japanese investment firm looks to become active in Pakistan

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters