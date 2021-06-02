Euro 2020: Belgium factfile

PARIS: Factfile on Belgium ahead of Euro 2020, which starts on June 11:

Honours: None

Previous Euro performance: Five participations, best performance finalists 1980

FIFA ranking: 1st

Nickname: The Red Devils

Coach: Roberto Martinez

Star players: Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku

Main clubs: Anderlecht, Club Brugge, Standard Liege

How did they qualify: Won Group I

Pre-Euro friendlies:

Belgium v Greece (June 3)

Belgium v Croatia (June 6)

26-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/ESP), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Mats Selz (Strasbourg/FRA)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham/ENG), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin/GER), Jason Denayer (Lyon/FRA), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe/JPN), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica/POR)

Midfielders: Timothy Castagne (Leicester/ENG), Nacer Chadli (Istanbul Basaksehir/TUR), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves/ENG), Thorgan Hazard (Dortmund/GER), Thomas Meunier (Dortmund/GER), Dennis Praet (Leicester/ENG), Youri Tielemans (Leicester/ENG), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Dortmund/GER)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace/GER), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace/GER), Jeremy Doku (Rennes/FRA), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid/ENG), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan/ENG), Dries Mertens (Napoli/ITA), Leandro Trossard (Brighton/ENG)