ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.05%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
AVN 88.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.04%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
DGKC 131.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
EPCL 50.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.6%)
FCCL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.83%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.16%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
HUBC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
JSCL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.79%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
MLCF 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.69%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.27%)
PIBTL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PPL 93.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.18%)
PTC 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
TRG 175.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.14%)
UNITY 47.68 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (3.76%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.4%)
BR100 5,266 Increased By ▲ 6.76 (0.13%)
BR30 27,521 Increased By ▲ 89.32 (0.33%)
KSE100 48,199 Increased By ▲ 7.52 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,698 Decreased By ▼ -33.35 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Euro 2020: Belgium factfile

  • Previous Euro performance: Five participations, best performance finalists 1980
AFP 02 Jun 2021

PARIS: Factfile on Belgium ahead of Euro 2020, which starts on June 11:

Honours: None

Previous Euro performance: Five participations, best performance finalists 1980

FIFA ranking: 1st

Nickname: The Red Devils

Coach: Roberto Martinez

Star players: Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku

Main clubs: Anderlecht, Club Brugge, Standard Liege

How did they qualify: Won Group I

Pre-Euro friendlies:

Belgium v Greece (June 3)

Belgium v Croatia (June 6)

26-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/ESP), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Mats Selz (Strasbourg/FRA)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham/ENG), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin/GER), Jason Denayer (Lyon/FRA), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe/JPN), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica/POR)

Midfielders: Timothy Castagne (Leicester/ENG), Nacer Chadli (Istanbul Basaksehir/TUR), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves/ENG), Thorgan Hazard (Dortmund/GER), Thomas Meunier (Dortmund/GER), Dennis Praet (Leicester/ENG), Youri Tielemans (Leicester/ENG), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Dortmund/GER)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace/GER), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace/GER), Jeremy Doku (Rennes/FRA), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid/ENG), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan/ENG), Dries Mertens (Napoli/ITA), Leandro Trossard (Brighton/ENG)

FIFA Euro 2020 Belgium factfile Timothy Castagne Dennis Praet Jeremy Doku

Euro 2020: Belgium factfile

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters