ANL 33.29 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.02%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
ASL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.92%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 131.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.31%)
EPCL 50.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.7%)
FCCL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.16%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.18%)
HUBC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.49%)
JSCL 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.66%)
KAPCO 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.7%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
MLCF 46.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
PAEL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.27%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PPL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.01%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.18%)
PTC 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
TRG 175.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
UNITY 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.79%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,267 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (0.15%)
BR30 27,540 Increased By ▲ 107.8 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,198 Increased By ▲ 6.73 (0.01%)
KSE30 19,696 Decreased By ▼ -35.19 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks down after morning

  • A tepid lead from Wall Street, though energy firms enjoyed healthy gains thanks to a surge in oil prices.
AFP 02 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Shares fell in Hong Kong's morning session Wednesday following a recent rally and a tepid lead from Wall Street, though energy firms enjoyed healthy gains thanks to a surge in oil prices.

China stock Hong Kong GDP Hong Kong's morning session

Hong Kong stocks down after morning

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters