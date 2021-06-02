ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.57%)
ASC 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.33%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 88.59 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.01%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.15%)
BYCO 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
DGKC 130.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
EPCL 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.8%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
FFBL 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.87%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.18%)
HUBC 79.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.49%)
JSCL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.19%)
KAPCO 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.41%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
MLCF 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 36.19 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.67%)
PIBTL 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
PRL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.57%)
PTC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
TRG 175.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
UNITY 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.7%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.4%)
BR100 5,267 Increased By ▲ 8.62 (0.16%)
BR30 27,555 Increased By ▲ 123.58 (0.45%)
KSE100 48,217 Increased By ▲ 25.97 (0.05%)
KSE30 19,706 Decreased By ▼ -25.84 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Vietnam reverses virus flight suspension

  • A similar decision was in force for the airport in commercial capital Ho Chi Minh City until June 14, as the country struggles to contain a virus outbreak in more than half of its territories.
AFP 02 Jun 2021

HANOI: International flights to Vietnam's two biggest cities are to resume, officials said Wednesday, reversing a short-lived ban imposed over fears of a new coronavirus wave.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam on Monday announced a temporary suspension for international passenger arrivals at Hanoi's Noi Bai airport from June 1-7.

A similar decision was in force for the airport in commercial capital Ho Chi Minh City until June 14, as the country struggles to contain a virus outbreak in more than half of its territories.

But on Wednesday the aviation authority told airports and airlines that it had reversed the suspension, without mentioning a timeframe or giving an explanation.

Vietnam has managed to keep infection rates low but cases have more than doubled in the past month and now stand at more than 7,500, with 48 deaths.

The communist state was lauded for its quick response to the pandemic last year, but vaccine rollout has been slow.

State media have reported that authorities are appealing to private companies to procure jabs for their own workers.

There are outbreaks in industrial zones in northern Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces, while movements and service restrictions have been in place to deal with virus transmission in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Coronavirus Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Hanoi flight suspension commercial capital Bac Giang

Vietnam reverses virus flight suspension

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters