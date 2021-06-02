Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit

(Karachi) President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Islamabad today (Wednesday) on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

Rahmon, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation, was received by Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiyar at Nur Khan Airbase.

During the visit, the Tajik president will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The two sides will exchange views on enhancing bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including political, economic, trade, investment, energy, security and defense, culture, education, and regional connectivity.

A number of agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit. The visiting dignitary will separately meet with President Dr. Arif Alvi.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations with shared history, and cultural affinities.