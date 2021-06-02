ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
‘Agri sector records phenomenal growth’: Buzdar says wheel of industry moving fast

Recorder Report 02 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Expressing satisfaction that marked improvement has been witnessed in the stock market and other sectors, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that the wheel of the industry is moving fast and the agriculture sector has recorded phenomenal growth.

The opposition is misleading the people about the economic development in the country, he said, adding: “The economic illiterate opposition is busy in point scoring about the national economy.” Actually, this gang is bent upon obstructing the economic development of the country, he maintained. Pakistan is fast moving towards economic development and agitational politics would be equal to enmity with the country, he stressed in a statement.

The CM said the rapid economic development has unnerved the opposition, as the dream of a new Pakistan is being materialized.

In a meeting with religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, the CM said the government is fully focused on the welfare of the people and the launch of the air ambulance is under consideration. This service will help to timely rescue the people during incidents of fire, floods and natural calamities, he said.

The cooperation of the religious scholars, during the corona pandemic, is appreciable and the government also acknowledges it as they have guided the government on every occasion, he added.

Moreover, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and briefed him about departmental reforms.

The CM directed to fully highlight the steps taken for the welfare of the people and maintained that the volume of work done by the PTI government is unparallel. The substantial relief has been given and ease of doing business has been ensured by the incumbent government, he added.

The CM maintained that the Punjab government has abolished the culture of political jugglery through exhibitory projects. On the other side, the PDM alliance has come to an end and the opposition is putting national interest at stake through its approach of attacking the government.

The CM announced to provide more facilities to the people in the upcoming budget and added that the next budget will be a facilitator for different sectors.

