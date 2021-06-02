Qureshi informed: Qatar wants to make more investments in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan wants to further enhance bilateral relations with Qatar, especially to promote economic cooperation, “as the government is fully focusing on economic priorities.”

Qureshi was speaking to Member Qatar’s Royal family and chairman Pak-Qatar Takaful Group Sheikh Ali Abdullah Thani Al Thani, who called on him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on matters of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, economic and trade cooperation, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Briefing the Foreign Minister of Pakistan about Pak-Qatar Al-Takaful Group’s ongoing business activities in Pakistan, Sheikh Ali Abdullah Thani Al Thani said that his country is determined for more investment in Pakistan.

Welcoming Sheikh Ali Abdullah Thani Al Thani, the foreign minister said that Pakistan wants to further enhance bilateral relations with Qatar, especially to promote economic cooperation.

“Pakistan and Qatar have deep fraternal ties based on common religious and cultural values,” Qureshi said.

Qureshi said the government is fully focusing on economic priorities and Pakistan consists of a huge market of 220 million people, offering massive investment opportunities.

He said that Pakistan is offering various facilities, including E-Visa, to foreign investors to do business in Pakistan.

He said Qatari companies can earn best profit by investing in various sectors of Pakistan including construction, information technology, infrastructure development, banking, and tourism. Foreign Minister Qureshi also expressed good wishes for Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

