ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Rouble eases from strongest since mid-March, stocks hit record

  • The rouble could test the 72 mark against the greenback in June but may weaken towards 74 by the end of the month, Otkritie bank said.
Reuters 01 Jun 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble pared earlier gains Tuesday, heading away from its highest since mid-March against the dollar, while rising oil prices pushed up the MOEX stock index to a record.

At 1521 GMT, the rouble was 0.1pc weaker against the dollar at 73.49. Earlier it neared Tuesday's 73.10 high, its strongest since mid-March, excluding a short-lived move to 72 on the Moscow Exchange on May 7 that traders said was likely a trading error.

It eased 0.3pc to trade at 90.02 versus the euro.

The rouble saw support from hopes that a June 16 summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden could improve strained ties between the two countries, even as Moscow promised to send "uncomfortable" signals to Washington ahead of the meeting.

"Russia-bashing has quieted and some cautious optimism has emerged that some semblance of a rapprochement in Russia-U.S. relations will come from the Putin-Biden summit," said BCS Global Markets in a note.

The rouble could test the 72 mark against the greenback in June but may weaken towards 74 by the end of the month, Otkritie bank said.

Russian stock indexes climbed as Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1.6pc at $70.40 a barrel, a near three-month high.

Oil prices got a boost from growing optimism over the fuel demand outlook during the summer driving season of the United States, the world's top oil consumer.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1pc at 1,613.9 points, its strongest mark since January 2020.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.1pc higher at 3,763.7 points, after hitting an all-time high of 3,784.59.

"Rally in commodity prices provide a catalyst to Russian cyclical stocks," Alfa Bank said. It said the stronger rouble is positive for "domestic-orientated stocks such as retailers and utilities."

